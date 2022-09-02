Kicking Horse Canyon project put on hold for Labour Day long weekend

Anyone crossing between Alberta and B.C. for the long weekend will have an easier time as construction crews have hit the "pause" button on a major project.

The work being done on Kicking Horse Canyon is the final section of the construction work between Yoho National Park and Golden, B.C. That, in turn, is part of a larger, billion-dollar project to twin the Trans-Canada Highway from the Alberta border to Kamloops, B.C.

Officials say the last section is the "most difficult part" of the whole project.

However, drivers this long weekend won't be seeing any delays through the area because planners decided to fully open the highway until 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

After that time, construction crews will implement short delays as well as overnight closures once again.

Full details of the schedule can be found online while details on the project are also available.

Once construction is completed, Highway 1 will be a modern, 100 km/h, four-lane standard highway measuring approximately 337 kilometres.