Kicking Horse Canyon project to close Highway 1 until December

A section of Highway 1 near Golden, B.C., will close to traffic for more than two months as construction for the Kicking Horse Canyon project ramps up in the next couple of weeks.

In a news release, the provincial Ministry of Transportation says while improvements to the highway through Kicking Horse Canyon are right on schedule, drivers can expect more closures in the coming days.

"Following a busy summer construction season, a full closure of Highway 1 through the construction zone is necessary for more complex construction work," the release reads.

"From noon on Sept. 26 until 6 a.m. on Dec. 1, all through traffic on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction will be routed via highways 93S and 95."

According to the ministry, this detour will add 90 minutes of travel time and even longer during peak periods.

"Drivers should expect congestion and some delays on the alternate route during busier periods, which include weekends and the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day holiday. Travelling during off-peak periods when possible is suggested," it says.

The highway will be temporarily reopened for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from noon on Oct. 7 until noon on Oct. 11.

It will also open to select traffic during specific times.

"The construction zone will be opened briefly to limited local and commuter traffic, with prearranged permits twice daily and escorted by a pilot vehicle during half-hour periods beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.," the ministry says.

"Similar escorts will be provided for school buses to ensure students have uninterrupted access to school. Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice."

Destinations between the construction zone and Castle Junction, including Lake Louise and Field, will continue to be accessible from the east throughout the closure

Construction over the summer allowed crews to make significant progress on the project, including the placement of girders and construction of bridge decks on new bridges and viaducts.

Crews will be able to carry out work on and adjacent to the existing highway during the fall closure.

Once completed, the nearly five-kilometre two-lane road will be converted into a four-lane road.

The Kicking Horse Canyon project is expected to be completed in winter of 2023 or early 2024.