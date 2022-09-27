Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairway
Christmas Cheer is putting its way to a happy holiday season.
More than 140 golfers braved the soggy weather to play a round of golf in the 9th annual Christmas Cheer Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday.
"I saw a couple of people dressed as Christmas elves," said Natasha Halikas, communications and media relations coordinator for Christmas Cheer, adding the tournament at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club is usually a light-hearted affair.
"And this is the first time we've ever been sold out," said Halikas.
Related Stories: Christmas Cheer aims to raise $250,000 for families in need
Intending to reach $10,000 by the end of the day, the tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas time.
"Christmas Cheer anticipates application numbers to be higher than previous years due to the cost of food and inflation," said Halikas.
Christmas Cheer is now distributing goods at its new location at 49 Truman Drive off Huronia Road.
-
Prosecutor suggests testimony of teen suspect in hit-and-run cop death unbelievableAn Alberta prosecutor has suggested a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a police officer had no reason to believe he was in danger.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanesA family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-
Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks.
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: policeMore than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse shelter beds to be transferred to Salvation Army, other providersAs Lighthouse Supported Living's downtown emergency shelter winds down, its beds will be moved to other service providers.
-
Advocates call for systemic change following recent deaths of 15 vulnerable Alberta youthThe Office of the Child and Youth Advocate of Alberta says more can and should be done to prevent young people with complex needs from being further victimized by the shortcomings of available supports.
-
Man convicted of shooting up Brampton strip mall is now on the runA man convicted of spraying bullets into a Brampton strip mall as a ploy to distract police from a smash-and-grab at a nearby jewellery store has slipped away and is now on the run, CTV News has learned.
-
LaSalle police investigate ‘concerning graffiti’ at local high schoolThere was an increased police presence at Sandwich Secondary School Wednesday due to “concerning graffiti” regarding a threat to burn down the school, police say.
-
Driver charged in 2021 fatal crash west of EdmontonA 25-year-old man from the Paul First Nation has been charged with impaired driving causing death for a crash that killed a man west of the city last fall.