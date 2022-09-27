Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairway

Christmas Cheer is putting its way to a happy holiday season.

More than 140 golfers braved the soggy weather to play a round of golf in the 9th annual Christmas Cheer Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday.

"I saw a couple of people dressed as Christmas elves," said Natasha Halikas, communications and media relations coordinator for Christmas Cheer, adding the tournament at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club is usually a light-hearted affair.

"And this is the first time we've ever been sold out," said Halikas.

Intending to reach $10,000 by the end of the day, the tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas time.

"Christmas Cheer anticipates application numbers to be higher than previous years due to the cost of food and inflation," said Halikas.

Christmas Cheer is now distributing goods at its new location at 49 Truman Drive off Huronia Road.