'Kickstart Your Heart' campaign provides life-saving equipment in Midland
The 'Kickstart Your Heart' campaign is back to raise much-needed funds for Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland.
In its second year, donations from the two-week campaign enable the hospital to purchase new, life-saving equipment for those experiencing heart issues.
This year's campaign aims to raise $175,000 to purchase six crash carts, equipped with life-saving defibrillators.
The hospital requires 11 new crash carts and defibrillators to replace outdated equipment and technology.
Last year, Port Severn couple Conrad and Donna Huber donated $20,000 to the cause as a testament to their love for each other and the community.
This year, the couple has offered to match donations of up to $50,000.
Bell Media radio stations Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1 will be promoting the initiative over the next two weeks.
To get involved, you can donate to the cause directly here.
