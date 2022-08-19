Kid Sport North Bay receives $20,000 in federal funding

Up to 100 youths in North Bay will be able to play registered sports after a Kid Sport received $20,000 from the federal government this week.

Kid Sport North Bay supports 21 sporting groups and 42 community organizations; helping less fortunate children play sports.

"Some of these 42 organizations we haven't heard from for a number or years or since coming back from the pandemic. In 2019, we assisted 207 kids with funding, we're trending this year to service 100 kids," Dave Mendicino, chair of Kid Sport North Bay, told CTV News.

"Participation rates are down so we are going to reach out to the 42 organizations to see how we can assist them and boost participation rates."

In total, Kid Sport will be receiving $4 million dollars from the federal government to assist kids and athletics across the country.