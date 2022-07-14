Kidnapped man from Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement found: police

A 29-year-old man has been found after being kidnapped from a Métis settlement north of Edmonton, Alberta RCMP say.

According to Mounties, the kidnapping of Levi Cardinal from a home on Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement was reported on July 13 around 9:30 p.m.

Police asked for the public's help late Thursday morning, saying he had not been seen since. Within two hours, police said Cardinal had been found.

RCMP provided no other details about the kidnapping, but said its Major Crimes Unit had been deployed to help with the investigation.

More details would be released later, officials promised.

Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is located about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.