Kidney transplant recipient wins Timmins hospital 50/50 draw

Ed Stecewicz is the winner of the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation's monthly 50/50 draw for March, taking home $178,320.

A news release from the hospital said Stecewicz received a kidney transplant at TADH a few years ago.

He said he was treated “like gold” by hospital staff and said he's happy to support them.

"Like many of our winners, Ed thought that our call may have been a prank," the release said.

"He wanted to make sure this wasn’t a joke, so he called a few of his friends to confirm that Barb, who made the call, was in fact from the foundation and he was the big winner."

He plans to use the money for some home renovations and to travel.

