Kidoozie activity centre recalled due to possible jaw entrapment risk

The Government of Canada is recalling a children's toy because of its potential to damage a child's jaw.

The Kidoozie My First Activity Desk toy presents a risk to young children when attached to a crib.

Kidoozie’s toy includes legs and crib straps that allow the toy to be used as a desk or attached to a crib. However, when attached to a crib, according to the Government of Canada, a baby’s jaw can get entrapped. It can cause damage to the teeth and gums of the child.

The toy was available at Walmart and Amazon as well as possibly other toy stores but has since been removed from retailers’ websites. It cost about $30 and was manufactured in China.

There were about 1,830 sold in Canada, but there have been no reports of injuries in Canada or the U.S.

Parents are advised to take the toy away from children, stop using it and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a refund.