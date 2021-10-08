Kids 5 and up will soon need to wear masks indoors in B.C.

The provincial mask mandate will soon apply to B.C. children aged five and older.

B.C.'s health ministry told CTV News Friday that the existing public health order will be revised next week.

Kindergarten-aged and older children already need to wear masks in schools.

When the mandate is revised, they'll also need face coverings in indoor spaces including stores and malls, coffee shops and restaurants when not at a table, recreation centres and other locations.

Until the revision comes into effect, masks are required in all public indoor settings for people born in 2012 (age 9) or earlier.

When Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, first announced the expansion of the school-based mask mandate, she said the change was prompted by new data.

She cited a recent spike in cases involving children between the ages of five and 11.

"The majority of COVID transmission continues to occur in homes and through social networks," she said last week.

"Nevertheless, increased diagnoses has led to increased numbers of potential exposure events."

She described the measure, which came into effect Monday, as "one more layer" of protection.

Henry also announced the province will be releasing a new monthly report, starting this month, about COVID-19 and how it affects school-aged children. She has not given a date for its release.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel