Kids 6 months and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on P.E.I.

Children aged six months to five years on Prince Edward Island can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for kids under five.

“With this new eligibility, parents and guardians now have the opportunity to provide another layer of COVID-19 protection for children under the age of 5.” said Dr. Eilish Cleary, Prince Edward Island’s acting chief public health officer, in a news release.

The vaccine is recommended by health-care professionals as a tool to protect children against serious illness and hospitalization related to COVID-19.

The province says parents and guardians looking to get their children aged six months to 5 years vaccinated should call toll-free 1-844-975-3303 to make an appointment.

Vaccinations for this age group will be offered at Health PEI COVID-19 immunization clinics across the Island on dedicated dates and times.

More information on COVID-19 vaccinations for children is available on the province’s website.

The province adds that anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated at a Health P.E.I. vaccination clinic or at a partner pharmacy on the Island.