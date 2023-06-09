iHeartRadio

Kids 'are being decapitated because of the power of an assault weapon bullet,' says U.S. protester


'Kids are being massacred in their schools, literally … their heads are being decapitated because of the power of an assault bullet, (which) is unlike anything, no other weapon,' says gun violence prevention activist Samuel Schwartz, who is among the organizers of a sit-in demanding change on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
