Kids brave cold for Port Elgin Polar Bear Dip

One by one, members of Saugeen Shores’ Lifesaving Club left the relative warmth of the wooden docks at the Port Elgin Harbour for the sudden and abrasive cold of Lake Huron’s near frozen waters.

“Shocking. It just went right through you. Can’t feel my fingers. Can’t feel my toes, but it’s great,” said one of the young participants.

About 20 teenaged members of Saugeen Shores’ Lifesaving Club took the frigid leap into the waters of the Port Elgin Harbour in this year’s annual Polar Bear Dip. It’s the first fundraising leap since February 2020.

“My feet are really cold. Everything’s really cold,” said one of the participants.

“It was fun, but I’m very cold, though. I want to go home. It’s very cold,” added another participant.

The annual Polar Bear Dip in Port Elgin isn’t just a winter stunt — it’s a fundraiser for the Saugeen Shores Lifesaving Club (SSLC), who train lifeguards and young water enthusiasts in the exciting and competitive world of “lifesaving sport.”

“Fins are a couple hundred dollars. Paddles are half a grand. Boards and skis are a couple grand a piece, so we fundraise for that equipment to help with our summer fundamentals program, as well as our in the pool program,” said Michael Hundt, SSLC head coach.

Twenty Saugeen Shores Lifesaving Club members have made Canada’s National Lifesaving Sport Team over the past decade, said Hundt. While they normally train in the summer, Monday's experience with freezing temperatures will be painfully valuable as well.

“It was energizing. Going in wasn’t too fun, but coming out was the worst part,” said one of the club members.

“It was great, I’ll go again,” added one of the more enthusiastic participants.

“A lot of them are lifeguards, so that means we’ve got the cream of the crop here in Saugeen Shores,” said Hundt.

Many of Monday’s Polar Bear Dip participants will work as lifeguards at the new Saugeen Shores Aquatic and Wellness Centre that is expected to begin construction later this year.

But right now, their only concern is warming up.