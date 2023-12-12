Kids from low-income families give parents special Christmas gifts

The Candora Society is continuing to serve the northeast Edmonton community with its annual Kids Gift Shop.

Kids Gift Shop is an event that allows children from Edmonton’s vulnerable communities the opportunity to shop for a gift for up to three significant adults in their lives.

Children attending the event get the chance to browse the gift shop, picking out and wrapping the perfect gift for their loved ones.

"Our community is primarily made up of low income and newcomer families and it can be really challenging especially around the holidays," said Rebbeca Steinhubl, Marketing Coordinator at The Candora Society. "We really thought it was important to kind of do our own thing and see how we can give back to those parents and those caregivers and significant adults in these kids' lives because they are doing so much for the little ones and very often around the holidays they are kind of an afterthought."

Steinhubl told CTV News Edmonton it's a special moment to witness the children get Christmas gifts for their parents and adults in their lives.

"You can kind of see that twinkle in their eye when they're picking something out and they're looking along the tables and they're finding something special for mom and dad, and then they get to wrap it up and take it to them so it's a complete surprise," said Steinhubl.

Steinhuble says parents showed gratitude and provided positive feedback.

"We got a couple of comments that the kids are really excited to come; they are looking forward to this every single year," said Steinhubl.

