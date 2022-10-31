Kids go trick-or-treating early in Uptown Waterloo
Uptown Waterloo businesses were welcoming in costumed children for treats a day earlier than they normally get them.
Uptown Treats in the Streets returned Sunday afternoon and offered perfect weather for those dressed up in a number of creative ways.
"We always run out of candy earlier than we think, but we've got lost of backup this year," said organizer Kate Moore. "The event's going really well. I think a lot of businesses like taking part in it. It's a really great way for people to get out and see businesses they haven't seen before. Even if they're not on the candy map, you get to come outside and explore Uptown Waterloo and what it has to offer."
A scarecrow on stilts was also entertaining children in the public square.
"We've done this for the past three years and it has been a crazy reception," said Andre Vojdani of Luxe Nail Bair. "Last year I think we had 600 and it's on track to have way more than that this year.
"It's really nice to be back open and having everyone out in the streets again."
More than 20 business took part in the 2022 version of Uptown Treats in the Streets.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate educationThe five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new locationA Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.
-
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in CanadaRussia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
-
United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveawayThe United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocateA month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
-
'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animalsMany Calgary veterans rely heavily on the Veterans Association Food Bank to feed not only themselves, but the animals they hold dear to their hearts.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhoodResidents of a Fort McMurray neighbourhood are being asked to shelter in place.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jerseyThe Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.