Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk

A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.

This is the 29th year for the Walk So Kids Can Talk, and the local gathering was one of 17 in-person walks across Canada.

All of the money raised through the campaign will go to support Kids Help Phone and organizers say there is a huge demand for the service right now.

"Some of the top issues that youth are reaching out to us about – in particular by text – are relationships, depression, anxiety and stress," said Victoria Houle with Kids Help Phone.

"Really, the reason why we have events like this, is really that it supports the services that we provide so we can be there for youth."

Almost $21,000 has been raised so far this year.

Further details can be found online.