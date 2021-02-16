With many people in need during the winter months, a special delivery from some amazing young New Brunswickers is bringing essential supplies to Fredericton’s Phoenix Learning Centre.

“We’re helping the community,” says four-year-old Viola Dowling.

The 'Care About Club' is made up of two sets of siblings who are learning important lessons about giving back to their community.

Between the ages of four and seven year old, the Dowling and Statsny siblings may appear small, but they are making a huge impact.

After going on a walk through their neighbourhood, the four children knew they wanted to help out Fredericton’s homeless population.

“We saw homeless people. We thought they were cold, and they needed food, and then a couple days later we saw homeless people living in O’Dell,” says seven-year-old Sabina Statsny.

“I think it’s so important,” says Christina Rauska, mother of Viola and Sullivan Dowling. “It’s such a good experience for them to realize that community, when we do things together, we can create really big outcomes, and hopefully this is just the beginning for Scott and the Phoenix Learning Centre.”

The kids, who are all home-schooled together, collected $180 worth of donations from community members, family and even the Tooth Fairy.

“We got a list that said everything that they need,” explains five-year-old Breza Stastny.

The Phoenix Learning Centre is a drop-in where people without homes often come to get out of the cold.

Staff at the Phoenix Learning Centre says seeing children in the community care means a lot, and the donations couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Donations like this mean a lot,” says Scott Earle, coordinator of the Phoenix Learning Centre. “I see a pair of boots there, and I know a lady where the sole is off her boots, and these are going to fit her today. The snow pants, a lot of people don’t have snow pants. We’ll be able to get these clothes right away to people, because we have a snowstorm coming tomorrow.”

Amidst the flurry of giving, the parents of the Care About Club say they are pretty proud and amazing by what their young children have accomplished.

“We’re blown away,” says Rebecca Wurm, mother of Sabina and Breza Statsny. “We are so proud of the kids because it was entirely their idea, and it happened very naturally, and just from the kids asking questions about why there are people living in a tent.”

The Care About Club says what they dropped off to Phoenix Learning Centre are only half the donations they received, and are planning to drop the other half off at the John Howard Society later this week.