Kids need to reduce screen time, Ontario doctors tell families

Some students in Timmins will be going back to school as early as next Wednesday and the Ontario Medical Association is hoping families will make time to discuss health issues.

For one, it's cautioning people about a triple threat of viruses this fall.

“We’re talking about RSV, influenza and COVID, and COVID hasn’t gone anywhere,” said Dr. Andrew Park of the OMA.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a rise of COVID mostly in the way we measure through wastewater.”

Park encourages families to seek out information on vaccination options. He also said discussions about mental health are important and said specialists have learned that the COVID-19 pandemic had some negative effects on young persons due to their increased screen time.

“And we saw some of those impacts, the overreliance for kids,” Park said.

“That need to have an electronic device became really, really strong and that’s something that isn’t great for overall development.”

Some young people we spoke with between the ages of 12 and 25 at the Timmins Youth Wellness Hub shared tactics they use to reduce their screen time.

“I would put a timer on my phone for an hour or so, then I would give my phone to my parents and they would lock it in something so I can’t touch it,” Erica told us.

“It feels refreshing I would say.”

“Like if you want to set a timer, it will lock your apps so you can’t use them again until the timer has gone off,” Laurissa added.

“I do other things to distract myself.”

Another pair of young people said they compete to see who can have the least amount of screen time each week.

Officials with the hub said when youths are busy, they're less likely to be on their phones.

“So if we’re doing a cooking workshop or we’re playing pool, or arts and crafts or having book club, nobody feels the need to pull out their phones because their so engaged with each other,” said the Hub’s Catharine Lockhart.

The OMA said the topics of screen time and respiratory viruses are the top concerns as parents get ready to send children back to school.