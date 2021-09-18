Kids needing surgery will be flown from Vancouver Island to Vancouver after pediatric surgeon takes 'unanticipated' leave
A shortage of pediatric surgeons on Vancouver Island has hospitals there on pediatric diversion, meaning any children who need surgery will be sent to Vancouver for care.
The diversion began Friday and CTV News Vancouver has learned that health officials don’t have an exact date on when the situation will change
“Due to the unanticipated short-term leave of one of the two surgeons providing pediatric general surgery at Victoria General Hospital, the majority of Vancouver Island pediatric patients requiring surgery will need to be transferred to BC Children’s’ Hospital for care,” explained a Ministry of Health spokesperson in an email, adding the other surgeon was already on scheduled time off.
BC Children’s Hospital is the backstop for pediatric units across the province and supports children’s care in such rare events.
“While the surgeon is away for several weeks, we anticipate the period of diversion will not last that long as Island Health continues to advance plans to have surgical coverage in place as soon as possible,” added the spokesperson.
