Kids under 12, unvaccinated staff should wear masks in Sask. schools: province

The province is recommending children under the age of 12 and unvaccinated teachers and support staff wear masks in Saskatchewan schools.

The government updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools in a release on Friday morning.

“It is recommended that children under the age of 12, unvaccinated teachers and unvaccinated support staff wear masks in common spaces such as hallways, washrooms, lunch rooms, libraries and school buses,” the province said in a release.

Masks can be removed once students are seated in their classrooms.

The province said recommendations regarding masking and other measures in schools will be revisited once vaccines are approved and widely available for children under 12.

When COVID-19 cases are identified, public health officials will notify schools and school divisions, so students and parents can be informed. The province said contact tracing will occur and unvaccinated close contacts might be directed to self-isolate.

VACCINATIONS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will be offering school-based vaccinations clinics again this year.

The government also announced that anyone turning 12 in the current year are immediately eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This means that individuals born in 2009 can now be vaccinated, regardless of their birth date, at any COVID-19 vaccination site, including pop-up clinics, participating pharmacies, or school-based vaccination clinics,” the province said.

