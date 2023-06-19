KidsAbility celebrates superhero day, aims to raise $125,000
Superheros come in all shapes and sizes.
On Saturday, the youngest ones were being celebrated in Waterloo.
The organization KidsAbility - which provides services and opportunities for children with various special needs - held its "superhero day".
“We do great work with kids, but kids show great potential whenever we work with them,” said Linda Kenny, CEO of KidsAbility.
“Some kids come to us with their superpowers a little bit hidden, and our job is to try and find them and allow those superhero powers to come out. And when we do that, that's a good day at KidsAbility,” said Kenny.
The event was jam-packed with fun activities, including a barbecue, petting zoo and all sorts of games and activities.
The celebration was also a way to pay-it-forward, with donations collected that the organization says will be used towards the greatest therapy needed for kids and their families.
KidsAbility supports nearly 14,000 children and youth every year.
The fundraising goal on Saturday was $125,000, and the organization was closing in on the goal in the mid-afternoon.
