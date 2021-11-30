KidsAbility to hold vaccine clinics for children who need extra support

The Region of Waterloo’s public health unit has provided more vaccine clinic options for vulnerable children who may need extra comfort.

As the region ramps up efforts to immunize children between five to 11 years old against COVID-19, the rollout out now includes KidsAbility vaccine clinics that will start this weekend.

“We’re delighted that the KidsAbility team has offered to partner with the Region of Waterloo to make it easier to provide a sensory-friendly vaccination experience for those children who would find our regional vaccination clinics overwhelming,” said Vickie Murray, the lead of the Region of Waterloo vaccine rollout in a press release. “Although we are confident we can accommodate most children’s needs at our regional vaccination clinics, KidsAbility already has a relationship with many of the families who will benefit from the safe space and added support they are able to offer.”

The Kitchener and Cambridge KidsAbility clinics will be accepting children five to 17 years old and will be by referral only.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, KidsAbility has been committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, as well as our team members,” added Linda Kenny, Chief Executive Officer for KidsAbility Centre. “Vaccines are mandatory for our staff and now we are very pleased to be working with the Region of Waterloo to host sensory-friendly vaccination clinics at our KidsAbility locations.”

Referral forms for families who feel their child requires additional support of a sensory-friendly vaccination clinic is being asked to contact the Region of Waterloo by email at publichealth@regionofwaterloo.ca or call 519-575-4400.