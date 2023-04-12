Kiermaier, Springer lift Blue Jays over Tigers 9-3 in Toronto's home opener

TORONTO - Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer had back-to-back homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener.

Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre.

Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit.

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah earned a no decision, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three.

Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia and Anthony Bass combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

Nick Maton's three-run homer in the second inning gave Detroit (2-8) an early lead but the Tigers still stumbled to their fifth consecutive loss.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings of work. He struck out three before giving way to reliever Mason Englert, who gave up five runs.

The home opener was Blue Jays' fans first chance to see the newly renovated Rogers Centre. Those changes included moving the outfield walls closer to home plate, lowering them in some places.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins acquired Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho in the off-season, moving Springer to right in a new defence-first outfield. Those changes were made to create a more well-rounded lineup and presumably to anticipate the challenges presented by the new, quirkier outfield.

“I think if you're not evolving and changing and trying to get better than someone else is,” said Atkins hours before the game. “(The renovations are) another example of us trying to push things forward not only for the team and for our players and their families, but the fans.

“This is a city and a fan base that deserves us pushing to be the best we can be in every way.”

Kiermaier showcased his defensive prowess early in the second inning, reaching over the new shorter wall in centre field to catch a would-be leadoff home run by Kerry Carpenter. The highlight-reel catch had the sold-out crowd of 42,053 gasping and then cheering in relief when Kiermaier held up his glove with the ball in it.

Three batters later, Maton sent a looping home run 380 feet - still far enough to score over the old right-field wall - to cash in Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson for a 3-0 Tigers lead.

Kirk replied for Toronto in the bottom of the inning, banging an RBI single off the right-field wall to score Varsho from second.

Chapman chipped away at Detroit's lead in the fourth, launching a solo shot 423 feet to dead centre. It was his third home run of the season.

Kiermaier tied it 3-3 for the Blue Jays with his solo shot flying 390 feet into the Tigers' bullpen. Before fans could sit back down Springer smashed his homer 403 feet over the left field wall to make it 4-3.

Bichette tacked on a run in the eighth inning, hitting his fourth home run of the season 369 feet. Belt then followed that up with an RBI single that bounced out of the reach of Torkelson at first base, scoring Varsho, for a 6-3 Toronto lead.

Kirk piled on in the next at bat, sailing the ball just inside the left-field foul netting to cash in pinch runner Jordan Luplow and Matt Chapman.

GRAND OPENING - Blue Jays great Fred McGriff, set to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer, threw out the ceremonial opening pitch. Individual awards were presented to Kirk (Silver Slugger), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Gold Glove) and pitcher Jordan Romano (Tip O'Neill) ahead of the game.

ON DECK - Ace Kevin Gausman (1-1) gets the start for Toronto in the second of their three-game set with the Tigers.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) will take the mound for Detroit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.