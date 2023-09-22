kihcihkaw askî-Sacred Land: Urban Indigenous ceremonial grounds unveiled in Edmonton

Edmonton – or amiskwacîwâskahikan as it's known in Cree – is now home to urban Indigenous ceremonial grounds, which officials say is the first of its kind in the country.

kihcihkaw askî, which means "sacred land" in Cree, was officially opened on Friday.

It's a space for ceremonies, sweat lodges and reconciliation, located in Whitemud Park on Fox Drive.

"It is an honour to have the first urban Indigenous ceremony site in Canada located in Treaty No. 6," said Grand Chief Leonard Standingontheroad.

"I hope all Indigenous Peoples use the site to connect to their homelands and own traditions."

The site has space for eight sweat lodges, a circular area for tipis and a feast firepit for ceremonies and workshops.

There is also a pavilion with washrooms, lockers, a gathering room, and an outdoor amphitheater.

"Through this partnership with the Indigenous Knowledge & Wisdom Centre, kihcihkaw askî will be a safe place for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to access and share knowledge within Edmonton," said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

Construction began in 2021 on the $6.5 million project following a ground blessing and several years of engagement, planning and design.

The kihcihkaw askî Elders Counsel helped to design it and now provides spiritual and cultural counsel for the site, which is managed by the Indigenous Knowledge & Wisdom Centre (IKWC).

The city said kihcihkaw askî "is historically and culturally significant and has served as a ceremonial and gathering site in the past."