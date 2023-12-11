Killer in Edson sporting goods store attempted robbery not parole eligible for 15 years

The man who shot and killed an Edson, Alta., sporting goods store employee in November 2021 was sentenced in an Edmonton courtroom on Monday.

Brent Dumas, 23, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 15 years after he pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Dumas was high on meth when he attempted to steal guns from Indominus Sports and shot 44-year-old Cordell MacLellan with a sawed-off shotgun, according to an agreed statement of facts. He also injured another store employee during an altercation.

On Monday, court heard a number of victim impact statements, including from MacLellan's partner, employers, stepfather and the mayor of Edson.

A Gladue report was entered in the case, and court heard about Dumas' difficult upbringing, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) diagnoses and low cognitive functioning.

Mitigating factors included remorse as he apologized to MacLellan's family, the guilty plea and Dumas' young age.

"I stand before you a young man filled with remorse," Dumas said on Monday. "I am truly sorry."

However, the Crown and justice agreed Dumas significantly planned the robbery and did not need to shoot MacLellan as the victim was giving him the guns and was defenceless.

"Mr. Dumas presents a serious danger to society," Justice Nathan Whitling said.

Dumas' lawyer, Mark Jordan, told CTV News Edmonton he believes the justice settled on the 15 years he asked for due to the mitigating factors court heard.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and Karyn Mulcahy