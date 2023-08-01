Killing at Maskwacis leads to second-degree murder charge

One person has been charged after a death in Maskawacis.

On Sunday, police were called to a home in Louis Bull First Nation on Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the body of a man, who has been identified as Daniel Adrian Johnson, 34.

One person was arrested at the home, and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to take over the investigation.

Amie Lindsay Twins, 31, of Maskwacis has since been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.

Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.