Kincardine councillor wants fellow council member to resign

Coun. Maureen Couture says she was absolutely shocked when she heard the derogatory and sexist comment Coun. Dave Cuyler allegedly directed at another female councillor during Kincardine’s April 4 council meeting.

“Horrible. It was unbelievable to me,” says Couture.

For that reason, she’s filed a notice of motion, that at Kincardine’s May 2 council meeting, she’ll be asking her fellow councillors to call for the immediate resignation of Coun. Dave Cuyler, and barring that, his immediate removal from all current and future committees and boards.

“The breach of code of conduct is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve been in municipal politics, as staff and councillor, for approximately 30 years, and in all that time I have never seen anything quite so disturbing,” says Couture.

CTV News reached out Coun. Dave Cuyler Thursday but he did not respond.

In a previous statement apologizing to the community for his actions but not Coun. Laura Haight, who the comment was allegedly directed at, Cuyler said, in part:

“I, in no manner, or capacity would willingly participate or directly disrespect this community, or its citizens.”

At a recent rally protesting Coun. Cuyler’s obscene comment caught on an open mic, Kincardine residents had this to say.

“Any talk like Councillor Cuyler did is totally reprehensible, and if (he) can’t be fired, he should have the decency to resign,” says Kincardine resident Dennis Flavell.

“Councillor Cuyler should resign. I don’t think he has any trust from Kincardine, anymore,” says Airianna Murdoch-Fyke, of Kincardine.

The matter is currently before Kincardine’s Integrity Commissioner. If found guilty of breaching council’s code of conduct Cuyler, at worst, could be reprimanded by his fellow councillors and docked three months’ pay.

“While we have referred this to the integrity commissioner, that can take some time, and the public is anxious for us to do something sooner than that,” says Couture.

Couture’s motion calling for the immediate resignation of her fellow councilor comes before Kincardine council on May 2.