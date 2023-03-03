Kincardine CT scanner will see first patients in two weeks

Dr. Daniel Soong is excited to be able to order CT scans at the Kincardine Hospital as early as March 20.

“I have a lot of shifts later this month, so I’m very much looking forward to using it,” said Dr. Soong, who is the Kincardine Hospital’s Chief of Staff.

Kincardine and area patients in need of a CT scan are currently heading to the Walkerton hospital, but that will change in a couple of weeks, thanks to the machine’s arrival earlier this week.

“Sometimes there’s a delay to even get a scan there, even though it’s just 30 minutes away. We have to wait for EMS to come. We have to send one of our nurses, so there’s quite a few steps to organize one CT scan,” he said. “To get answers here in our emergency department will expedite care, it’s better for patients, and safer for patients.”

The arrival of Kincardine’s CT scanner is just one part of a more than $100 million plan to redevelopment most of the hospital over the coming decade.

“We want to work towards a new and expanded Diagnostic Imaging department, as well as renovating the entire ER. As well as some areas front of house, and main entrance. Loading docks and food services updates, too. We expect to start construction on that in late 2026, early 2027, pending Ministry of Health approval,” said the Kincardine Hospital’s VP of Corporate Services Drew Braithwaite.

But for now, the arrival of Kincardine’s CT will do. Dr. Soong anticipates the $4.8 million CT project will bring better care, and frankly, excitement to the hospital and its staff.

“We have a younger physician group here in Kincardine, and we’ve all been trained with CT scanners. It’s more of the standard of care for diagnostic imaging today. So having one here will attract more doctors. I’m happy to see family and emergency medicine grow here in Kincardine, with its arrival,” he added.

Braithwaite anticipates a little over 2000 CT scans in Kincardine this year, growing to 4500 a year as early as 2024.