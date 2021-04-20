Kincardine, Ont. council picks new mayor

Kincardine has a new mayor, and his name is Gerry Glover.

The 41-year-old CEO of the Kincardine Family Health Team was picked by his fellow councillors during a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night.

Kincardine’s elected mayor, Anne Eadie, abruptly resigned on April 9, for yet unexplained reasons. Kincardine Deputy Mayor Randy Roppel has been acting mayor since then.

While it was expected council would make Roppel the permanent mayor, council voted instead to elect a member of council amongst themselves.

A group of Kincardine residents had pushed for a byelection, but to no avail.

In a recorded vote, Glover beat fellow councillor, Maureen Couture, by a vote of five to three.

Kincardine council must now pick a new Ward 1 councillor to fill Glover’s vacated council seat.