Kincardine, Ont. grandmother receives kidney transplant
It’s a Christmas miracle for the Raspberry family. After six years of searching, Paulette Raspberry had a life-saving kidney transplant on Dec. 15.
In October, CTV News London brought you the story of Paulette’s daughter, Jenny, who turned her family van and car into rolling billboards in a desperate search for a kidney donor.
Messages of, “Our Grammy needs a new kidney” and “Want to be hero. Ask how to save Paulette’s life,” were written on the Raspberry family's vehicles.
Turns out Jenny’s efforts worked. Twenty people stepped up to get tested, to see if they’d be a suitable donor.
In the end, the Raspberrys still don’t know who donated their kidney to save Paulette’s life, but are happy they went public with their plea.
“The surgery went amazing, and her new kidney is already starting to function. We got to talk to mom and she is doing great! We are so excited to have her home for Christmas,” says Jenny.
You can follow Paulette’s journey at www.akidneyforpaulette.com.
