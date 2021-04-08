Kincardine, Ont. man wins $2M Ontario 49 jackpot

A Kincardine, Ont. grandfather has won a $2 million jackpot with the Ontario 49 lotto.

Richard Butler matched all six numbers in the March 17 draw to win.

Speaking with OLG officials in Toronto, Butler said he has been playing the lottery for a long time, but "This is my first time at the Prize Centre."

The 77-year-old father of three and grandfather of six used the OLG Lottery app to check the ticket.

"I couldn't believe I won. I had to check it a dozen times before it sunk in," he said. "My wife and I called the kids to tell them we won. They were really excited!"

He says he plans to treat himself to something and save the rest for his children and grandchildren.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Sutton Street in Kincardine.