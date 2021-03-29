Kincardine Ont. mom named 'Hockey Canada Champion'

Girl’s hockey has grown a lot since Jill Fraser was the only girl on boy’s team growing up in Bruce County.

“We had 10 girls’ teams this year, which is great, because when I started out 25-30 years ago, there were no teams. By the time, I was 10 or 11, there were two teams. So, we’ve made a lot of progress,” says Jill Fraser, March’s Hockey Canada Champion.

After a successful hockey career herself, playing Division I hockey at the University of Connecticut, Fraser ultimately returned home and has spent the past several years helping to grow girl’s hockey in her hometown.

“The fact she doesn’t have a daughter, yet still wants to work on behalf of girl’s hockey, that pretty special, pretty motivating, I think,” says Steve McAllister, who coaches girls hockey in Kincardine.

McAllister recently nominated Fraser as a Hockey Canada Champion, for her years of work with Kincardine’s female hockey players, but more recently, for keeping girl’s hockey running in the area, during COVID-19.

“We were able to make the best of it, during COVID times. Most groups had a few different teams to play against to make it fun for the girls, giving them some time out of the house, and giving their parents something to look forward to, as well,” she says.

Fraser appreciates the recognition of being named March’s Hockey Canada Champion, but fears what the long term impacts COVID restrictions will have on, not just girl’s hockey, but young people, in general.

“I do fear for the older age groups, as they’re getting into part time jobs, school, and other interests. I just hope COVID doesn’t set hockey back, or any programs back for any community,” says Fraser.

That being said, as vice president of the Kincardine Minor Hockey Association’s girl’s hockey program, Fraser is looking forward to seeing what the next 10-15 years holds for girl’s hockey in Ontario.