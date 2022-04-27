Kincardine residents asked to conserve water

Residents of Kincardine, Ont. are being asked to conserve water for the next several weeks.

The municipality says repairs to the Kincardine Water Treatment Plant means drinking water will be supplied by the nearby Huron-Kinloss Lakeshore drinking water system.

To ensure there’s enough drinking water for both Huron-Kinloss and Kincardine, residents in Kincardine — along the pipeline to Inverhuron and within the Huronville subdivision — are being asked to refrain from filling pools, watering lawns, as well as limiting laundry and shortening showers, as much as possible.

“I want to thank everyone in advance for respecting this conserve water notice and doing their part to ensure there’s enough water for both us and our neighbours,” says Kincardine Mayor Gerry Glover.

The conserve water notice is in effect from April 29 to May 20, while the Kincardine reservoir repairs are being done.

“Users should be aware that Huron-Kinloss’ groundwater wells also have safe but elevated levels of naturally occurring sodium and fluoride,” says Adam Weishar, director of infrastructure and development.

Weishar adds, “Every water system is different, and users may also notice a normal difference in water pressure, colour and taste during this time.”