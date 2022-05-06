Kincardine Township man sentenced to 7 years for killing driver with stolen pick-up truck

A 26-year-old Kincardine Township man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to criminal negligence causing death following a fatal crash last fall.

On Nov. 7, 2021, West Grey police tried to stop a stolen pick-up truck in the area of Priceville, Ont.

The driver fled, ran over a tire deflation device and slammed into another vehicle on Grey County Road 4 near Concession Road 2, east of Durham.

The collision killed a 40-year-old man and seriously injured a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man.

Jeremy Hogg, 26, was charged with criminal negligence causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $ 5,000.

On Wednesday, Hogg plead guilty and was handed the seven year sentence along with a lifetime firearms prohibition, a 20 year driving prohibition and was ordered to give the court a DNA sample.