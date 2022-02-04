'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trail

The Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.

Normally reserved for warmer weather, this specially equipped boat comes with skates that allow it to be “paddled” on ice.

“We make so many people happy on the trails you can’t believe it,” said Jerome Seremak, a Team Canada dragon boat coach. “They’re all smiling, taking pictures, kind of like Santa is coming.”

The boat was acquired a few years ago with the goal of competing against Chinese teams who also take part in dragon boat ice paddling.

“Why not, it’s cold here so we can still paddle,” Seremak said.

The boat was the first of its kind in Canada and allows the team to practise year-round.

Specially designed skates are attached to the boat. The paddles have eight nail-like spikes coming out of the bottom on a spring mechanism that extends and retracts when used.

Mike Treacy, a 30-year paddling veteran, was out on the river Thursday for a practice session despite the frigid temperatures. He said the motion of paddling is similar on ice but he prefers the more liquid medium.

“I think water is better, but that’s just me,” he said.

The ice dragon boat holds a team of ten and heads out on the river two or three times a week and travelling the approximate 10 kilometres of cleared river trail.

“We have very competitive teams. We go to World Championships and everything,” Seremak said. “And it keeps people active.”