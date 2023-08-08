Kindergarten to grade 9 students on P.E.I. to receive free school supplies

Prince Edward Island will once again provide free school supplies to all students from kindergarten to grade 9 in the public school system.

“The back-to-school season can be a stressful and expensive time for many families. Providing free school supplies is a positive initiative that gives students equitable access to essential supplies and takes some of the financial burden away from families," says Natalie Jameson, provincial minister of education and early years, in a press release Tuesday.

The province will provide $980,800 to the school authorities to purchase school supplies for the upcoming year.

The government says the public school system is anticipating over 16,000 students will be enrolled from kindergarten to grade 9 this year.

"Providing school supplies for our K-9 students once again will be a welcome relief to families. This is one less thing families will have to worry about. Thank you for the additional help," adds Dionne Tuplin, president of the PEI Home and School Federation.

The province is reminding parents that students will need to bring their own indoor shoes, backpacks, lunch bags and where applicable, calculators and headphones.