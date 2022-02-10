Kindergarteners make 2,500 Valentine’s Day cards for seniors in Kingston-area

A Kingston-area kindergarten class has spent months hand-making thousands of Valentine’s Day cards, one for every long-term care home resident in the city.

With long-term care homes still restricting visitors, the class at Our Lady of Mount Carmel has handmade 2,500 cards, filling them with stickers, sparkles and hearts, with the hopes that some people may feel less lonely, during the pandemic.

Teacher Julie Bell says they began working the day school started, to make sure everyone got one.

"We are part of a community that helps one another and so if we can do our part to make a person smile I think it’s such an important part of who we are in our community," Bell said.

Those like 5-year-old Vivienne Doornekamp, showing off one Valentine she made with her favourite things.

"This heart," she tells CTV News Ottawa. "Because it’s my favourite colour."

She spent months making them because she says she wanted to do something for those who may not have many visitors during the pandemic and thinking, "about how they’ll smile."

Those like Ruth Barrett, who’s family lives far away, emotional about the gesture.

"My reaction is one of happiness. And particularly recognition that these are children growing up. And they are thinking of us," Barrett says.

With sparkles, stickers and hearts, each one made to be unique.

The kids, thinking about the thousands who will receive them.

"If you give them Valentines, they’ll feel loved and not left out," says 6-year-old Lauren Bell.