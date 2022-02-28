Kindergarteners turn in-class lesson into a kindness campaign

The junior and senior kindergarten classes at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Elementary School in Windsor donated hundreds of items to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Monday.

In the month of February, staff taught the students about kindness and decided to turn the in-class learning into a practical lesson.

The school collected dozens of donations of items the charity needs every day, to help make families feel comfortable during their child’s hospital stay.

The St. Gabe’s families donated everything from toothbrushes to snacks; laundry detergent to baking supplies.

The RMHC House Within a Hospital, as it is known, is at Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

“It was heartwarming to watch our youngest students giving back to the greater school community today. You could see the look on their faces how proud they were to be doing something for others,” says principal Bob Flanagan.

“At St. Gabriel we strive to teach our students about the importance of taking care of one another, especially those in need. We have a saying at our school ‘Guardians Give Back!’ I was very proud of our staff and students for providing items of need to the Ronald McDonald House which is a charitable organization near and dear to our hearts,” says Flanagan.

The donations will not go to waste, according to Christine Richer, senior manager for Ronald McDonald House Windsor.

"It was amazing to see the Kindergarten classes at St. Gabe’s learning how kindness and joy is spread by donating items for the families staying at Ronald McDonald House Windsor,” Richer says.