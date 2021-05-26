Kindersley mother charged with murder in infant’s death pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Kindersley woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her infant daughter has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

On Wednesday at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench, Teenie Rose Steer, appearing on video from Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, instead pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Steer was arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP and charged with murder in February 2020.

On Sept. 27, 2018, RCMP were called to a home in Kindersley for a report of an infant girl in cardiac arrest. According to RCMP, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy the next day led investigators to believe the death was suspicious. Further investigation led to Steer's arrest. Since the arrest, she has been in custody.

Steer has three other children.