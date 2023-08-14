Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.
At around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, RCMP in Kindersley responded after a rollover was reported on a grid road around three kilometres south of Kindersley.
Officers responded immediately. However the lone driver of the truck – a 16-year-old girl from Kindersley – was declared dead by EMS at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.
Her family has been notified and the local crisis centre was engaged.
A Sask. RCMP collision reconstructionist as well as the local fire department and EMS responded to the scene.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
-
Former Barrie dentist found guilty of disgraceful, unprofessional, unethical conductDr. Adam Chapnick was stripped of his licence for at least five years by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons, who found the Barrie dentist guilty of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional and unethical conduct in late April.
-
Metro asks Ministry of Labour for help as grocery chain worker strike nears third weekMetro is asking the Ministry of Labour to get involved as the strike of thousands of grocery workers at almost 30 stores in the Toronto area nears a third week.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacueesThe City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation ordersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
'Not bad bears': Churchill seeing increase in polar bear sightingsPolar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
-
-
Two new cases of mpox in OttawaOttawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.