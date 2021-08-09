King and Clarence streets closed until fall for BRT construction

Construction for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will close the downtown intersection of King and Clarence streets until late fall.

Pedestrian and bike access is being maintained. Businesses will remain open during construction.

The city’s BRT plan has undergone several changes over the years and was greatly scaled back from the original vision.

The Downtown Loop is the first of London’s BRT projects to get underway and is expected to be completed in three phases through 2023.

