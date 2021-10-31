King, Bains lead Red Deer Rebels past Calgary Hitmen with power-play goals

Ben King and Arshdeep Bains scored power-play goals to lead the Red Deer Rebels to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Jhett Larson scored the winner in the third period for the Rebels (8-4-1), which have won two games in row. Chase Coward stopped 31-of-33 shots.

Christoffer Sedoff had two assists, finding King at 14:32 of the second period and Bains at 5:08 of the third to make it 2-1. Larson scored at 13:33 of the final frame.

Fiddler-Schultz had a goal and an assist in defeat for the Hitmen (4-5-0), losers of two straight. Brayden Peters made 25 saves in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021