King Eddy announces new menu with whiskey-centric cocktails

The King Eddy has a new menu that pays homage to the iconic Calgary venue's roots and includes a new set of whiskey-centric cocktails.

“When we talk about the storied history of the King Eddy, that goes all the way back to 1905, we like to say that the Eddy's iconic soul is alive in a revitalized home," said GM Ryan McLeish in a news release.

Established in 1905, the King Edward Hotel was Calgary's second-oldest hotel and the longest-operating bar and hotel when it closed in 2004.

In 2008, the Eddy was acquired by the National Music Centre and, in collaboration with Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, it was reassembled.

"For the past century, all walks of life have been making connections here," McLeish said. "The menu is a nod to the past and a tribute to the diversity of our back-of-house staff who brought a piece of their home to ours.

"Music is for everyone, and our menu should be too.”

Menu items include aloo gobi, mushroom bulgogi bao, lamb souvlaki, Thai red curry chicken, a Korean barbeque platter and classics like the King Eddy smashed burger.

There's also a range of vegetarian and vegan options, and a weekend brunch menu.

Meanwhile, McLeish says the new cocktails give a tip of the hat to the Eddy’s rich history along "Whiskey Row" (Ninth Avenue S.E.)

"There’s The Sundance Smash, so named after notorious outlaw, The Sundance Kid, who was rumoured to have spent time in the area; The Reifel Sour, created with locally-made rye from the Alberta Distillers in Inglewood, and other sure to be new hits," reads a Friday news release.

The menu also includes a range of mocktails.

The King Eddy is partnering with the National Music Centre to host a series of beverage tastings and listening parties in the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, featuring classic albums by bands who have recorded in the truck.

The next round of listening and tasting parties includes Neil Young’s Harvest combined with a sampling of Canadian spirits on March 29, Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers paired with a tasting geared towards bourbon lovers on April 26 and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours complemented by a California wine tasting on June 13.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit the King Eddy's website.