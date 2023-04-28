King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP

King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The King was presented with the RCMP horse called Noble, a 7-year-old, 16.2-hands-high black mare, which arrived in the U.K. in March.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme also presented the King with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword at the ceremony in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, also joined the King for the ceremony, which commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

King Charles was greeted with a Royal Salute from four mounted members of the RCMP, who travelled to the U.K. to participate in the coronation procession.

The sword has been designed to mark the 150th anniversary, and features four Force crests, maple leaves representing the provinces and territories of Canada and the RCMP battle honours. It also features the cypher and coat of arms of King Charles and RCMP 150th anniversary elements.

The monarchy and the RCMP have had a long, close relationship, dating back to 1897 when a contingent of the North-West Mounted Police participated in Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee procession in London.

King Edward VII gave them the royal title in 1904 and they’ve taken part in every Coronation since.

The King, as Prince of Wales, took on the role of honorary RCMP commissioner in 2012 during a visit to Depot Division in Regina, Sask.

This followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the first person to take on the role as Commissioner-in-Chief, in celebration of her Diamond Jubilee.

The RCMP is sending five of its Musical Ride members to ride ahead of the King and Queen Consort Camilla. These Mounties will be on horses from the Royal Mews, which were previously gifted by the RCMP to Queen Elizabeth II. The Mounties gifted the Queen eight horses over the course of her reign.

The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6.

