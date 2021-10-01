King of Polka Walter Ostanek returns to KW Oktoberfest

The Canadian King of Polka made his triumphant return to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest on Friday night.

Fan-favourite Walter Ostanek took to the stage at The Crazy Canuck in downtown Kitchener, bringing with him the sounds of keyboards and accordions the Bavarian festival is known for.

This year, COVID-19 rules are in place for those watching and performing.

Ostanek only had a two-piece band on Friday instead of the normal five.

It's been two years since the Order of Canada recipient performed in front of fans at Oktoberfest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ostanek said the pandemic forced him to take a much-needed break.

In his career, Ostanek has recorded 107 albums, garnering 21 Grammy nominations and three wins.

Oktoberfest runs until Oct. 11.

While there will be no live Thanksgiving Day parade this year, CTV Kitchener is airing a special broadcast on Oct. 11 at noon featuring some of the most memorable moments from past parades.