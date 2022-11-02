King’s University College sets up student memorial fund after two students killed in crash

King’s University College in London, Ont. has set up a student memorial fund after it learned that the two people who died in Monday's crash on Highway 401 were first-year international students from China.

“They were starting their careers, starting their lives. We are all saddened and shocked,” says Kings’ President, Dr. David Malloy.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders attended the scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont., south of Kitchener, involving a pickup truck with one driver and a minivan carrying six people, OPP say.

Three passengers of the minivan were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two of the individuals later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Two other occupants of the minivan and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the minivan was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Out of the six people in the minivan, three occupants were King's students, and a fourth occupant was a Western University student.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Malloy says those students are still in hospital.

“They’re both in stable condition, my concern is the mental trauma that they’re suffering from right now,” he says.

Speaking to CTV News London on Tuesday, Malloy says the two students who died had a "bright future" at King's, adding that the students were on their way to Toronto for some shopping due to it being the first day of reading week.

King’s and Western University International have contacted the families of those involved in the collision.

Malloy says they are working closely with the families and expect them to arrive this week. He adds that as a school, they will be offering support and counselling services.

“We will do everything as [a] King’s community to rally around them and support them,” he says.

The identities of the students has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

— With files from CTV News London’s Ashley Hyshka and Jaden Lee-Lincoln