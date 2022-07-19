King Street construction frustrating businesses, residents

Construction crews have shut down another intersection as part of the East London Link project. Drivers are now unable to get through King Street at Waterloo Street while storm and sewer upgrades are performed.

Multiple intersections on King Street have signs indicating they are closed, but several vehicles could be seen driving past them through the construction zone throughout the day.

“Huge road closed signs and people are cutting through all the time,” said Joseph O’Neil, from O’Neil Funeral Home. “I saw a guy today almost get clipped by a dump truck that was backing up and the guy sped right behind him.”

If you do follow the road closure signs, O’Neil said it’s been difficult for his customers to find his business at King Street and William Street.

“Even though we’re south of Dundas, the only way for us to get on Adelaide is to drive all the way south to Hamilton Road and get on," he said.

Residents have complaints as well.

“It gets too dusty here for us to stand outside,” said Niladri Chakrabordy, who lives nearby. “Too noisy with traffic and everything.”

He said trying to have people over or receiving deliveries has been complicated.

“They have to take a different route, go all the way around,” Chakrabordy said. “It’s been a hassle.”

Through a statement, the city told CTV News London “to complete the work on King Street most efficiently and re-open the road as scheduled this fall, multiple simultaneous closers and restrictions have been required.”

Phase one of the East London Link project is expected to be completed later this year, with remaining phases built between 2023 and 2025.