King Street South closed for second straight day in Uptown Waterloo

For the second straight day, King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street in Uptown Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the closure just after 11 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE:



KING ST South is closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.



Please find an alternative route.

The same portion of King Street South was blocked off for several hours on Saturday, as well as last weekend, while protests against COVID-19 mandates were held in the area.

Earlier this week, police said they continue to monitor demonstrations locally and will have an enhanced police presence throughout Waterloo Region over the weekend.