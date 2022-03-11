Kings County council reverses decision to close Greenwich, N.S. fire department

The Kings County council in Nova Scotia has reversed its decision to close the Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department in Greenwich, N.S., after pushback from the community and department members.

The department was set to close April 1, and the nearby Wolfville Fire Department would have taken on fire duties for the area.

On Thursday, council voted to rescind their decision and keep the department open until a new fire station is built. The new station will serve both Wolfville and Greenwich fire districts.

Currently, the fire stations are located 4.7 kilometres apart.

The decision to combine the two fire districts came from a recommendation in a fire services review, commissioned by Kings County to examine fire services in the area.

Greenwich fire filed legal action against Kings County’s decision to close the department — saying they weren’t consulted prior to the decision.

Greenwich Fire Chief Jason Ripley says he’s pleased with the decision and will consult with their lawyer on the next steps regarding the legal action.

The department has nearly 40 members and has been operating in Greenwich since 1933.

Ripely says the department responds to roughly 100 calls per year.