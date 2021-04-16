Kings County RCMP search for person of interest following damage to Wolfville, N.S. grocery store

RCMP in Kings County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in a mischief investigation in Wolfville, N.S.

On Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., Kings District RCMP say they received a report of a disturbance at a grocery store on Main Street.

Officers attended the scene and learned a person took a sign from the street and smashed the front door of the store.

Police say the person then went into the entrance of the store, took a cart and rammed the cart into the second door, which enters the store.

No injures were reported, and police say only one of the doors were damaged.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a trapper’s style fur cap, a long dark coat, light brown coloured pants, dark gloves and running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.