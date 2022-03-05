Kings Landing reopens its beloved maple tasting event to hundreds

After two years of pandemic cancellations, Kings Landing historical settlement brought back its 35-year tradition of maple tasting Saturday.

The event is meant to mark the coming of spring, where interpreters introduce visitors to New Brunswick’s maple syrup, its history, and watch as they turn the syrup into candy.

But because of COVID-19, the event was cancelled altogether in 2021, and its second weekend couldn’t go ahead in 2020.

Jenna Fitch, communications and marketing specialist for the museum, says they’re expecting over 500 people its first day.

A 19th century event, with 21st century realities.

“The ability to get outside, get some fresh air, make some memories, of course the classic maple on the snow, and the wagon rides – it definitely feels more like the ‘old days,’” Fitch said, “we’re very appreciative that people are still following the rules but yeah, the new normal as they say – it definitely feels more like that so that’s encouraging.”

She said they usually see over 40,000 visitors a year. In 2020, about 18,000 came, and 2021: 24,000.

New Brunswick is just over one week away from seeing all COVID-19 restrictions lift. But Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said last week, to expect some sort of plan for living with the realities of COVID, like testing.

But sweet signs of spring – and a taste of normal – was welcome for those who attended Kings Landing.

The event will continue Sunday and the weekend of March 12-13.